National Politics

Pastor denounces Trump remarks while Pence sits in pews

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 03:34 PM

LARGO, Md.

With Vice President Mike Pence sitting in the pews, a Maryland pastor denounced a vulgar description of African nations that President Donald Trump is said to have used.

Maurice Watson, pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, delivered the sermon Sunday while Pence was visiting.

Watson called Trump's remarks, in which he reportedly used an obscenity to describe African nations and Haiti during an immigration discussion with Congressional leaders, "dehumanizing" and "ugly."

The pastor said "whoever made such a statement" is wrong and should be held accountable.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watson said he felt "led by God to do it" and noted many of his congregants come from African nations.

Worshippers stood and applauded as Watson spoke.

WUSA-TV reports Pence became red-faced at times during the sermon, though Pence's office denied that in an email Monday to The Associated Press.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video