New Mexico Legislature weighs new sexual harassment policy

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 01:34 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

New Mexico lawmakers are taking steps to prevent sexual misconduct and harassment at the state Capitol on the day before the Legislature convenes.

Lawmakers were scheduled to take mandatory anti-harassment training on Monday from a human resources consultant. Similar training was last offered in 2004.

A panel of leading lawmakers also is weighing revision to the policy against sexual misconduct and harassment in the Statehouse and procedures for reporting violations.

Female lobbyists and elected officials have said widespread sexual harassment at the Capitol has gone unchecked under current procedures.

A draft of the new policy spells out in greater detail what behavior constitutes harassment. It prohibits behavior that a reasonable person would find intimidating, demeaning or coercive. Any sanctions against lawmakers ultimately are decided by the House or Senate.

