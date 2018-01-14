National Politics

Authorities identify man killed by Fort Worth police in raid

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 04:24 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas

Authorities have identified a man Fort Worth SWAT officers shot and killed during a drug raid.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday that the Tarrant County medical examiner's office said 60-year-old Jose Arroyo-Rosales Sr. died from multiple gunshot wounds about 1:40 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say tactical officers were serving a search warrant for drugs at the home, where they say narcotics were found in plain view.

They say a door to a room was closed and when officers entered they saw the man pointing the weapon at them.

At least two officers fired at Arroyo-Rosales, striking him several times.

The newspaper also reported that later Thursday, 24-year-old Jose Rosales was arrested on drug possession charges. Police would not verify whether the two men were related.

