Authorities identify man killed by Fort Worth police in raid

Authorities have identified a man Fort Worth SWAT officers shot and killed during a drug raid.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday that the Tarrant County medical examiner's office said 60-year-old Jose Arroyo-Rosales Sr. died from multiple gunshot wounds about 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities say tactical officers were serving a search warrant for drugs at the home, where they say narcotics were found in plain view.
They say a door to a room was closed and when officers entered they saw the man pointing the weapon at them.
At least two officers fired at Arroyo-Rosales, striking him several times.
The newspaper also reported that later Thursday, 24-year-old Jose Rosales was arrested on drug possession charges. Police would not verify whether the two men were related.
