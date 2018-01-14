National Politics

Ohio Turnpike giving communication radios to fire, police

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 03:42 PM

BEREA, Ohio

The commission that oversees the Ohio Turnpike is giving about 250 of its used communication radios to fire and police department in northern Ohio.

Turnpike director Randy Cole says the radios are in good condition and should last another three to five years.

The turnpike says the radios are no longer needed because it decided to buy new ones.

Twenty-three different police, fire and emergency management departments will be getting the radios.

The radios had been given to the turnpike through a shared services deal with the State Highway Patrol.

