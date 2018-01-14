Women's March making a comeback, including Portsmouth

The Women's March, which was held last year the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, is making a return in many locations this year, including Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The 2018 Portsmouth event is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, in Market Square.
Last year, the march drew thousands to downtown Portsmouth. It coincided with the Women's March in Washington, D.C., and many more marches the same day across the nation and worldwide that drew millions of people.
Organizers of this year's event are Occupy Seacoast, Climate Action NH and The Resistance Seacoast.
