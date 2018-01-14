National Politics

Lack of court reporters forcing SC family court delays

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 03:21 PM

ANDERSON, S.C.

A worker shortage may spell big trouble in South Carolina for people who want to resolve problems with their day in court.

The Independent Mail of Anderson reported court hearings statewide are being delayed because South Carolina can't hire enough court reporters. Their job is to document court proceedings, and hearings can't happen without workers skilled at keeping an official record.

Most of the shortages and delayed hearings so far have been in Family Court cases such as divorces and custody hearings. The state doesn't keep statistics on the number of cases that have been rescheduled.

More than a quarter of the 130 state court reporter positions are vacant. That's due to retirements, pay that's lower than the national average, and assignments to courthouses far from their homes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video