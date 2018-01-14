National Politics

Police: Woman killed her children, died jumping onto highway

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Detectives say a North Carolina woman killed her two children and then jumped off a bridge onto an interstate highway to kill herself.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called early Saturday evening after the woman dropped onto the asphalt onto Interstate 485. Officers say 34-year-old Christina Elizabeth Treadway was dead at the scene.

Police say they went to the woman's home and inside found two children suffering fatal wounds. Treadway's 3-year-old-daughter Iliyah Miller and 7-year-old son Isaiah Miller died at a hospital. No one else was inside the home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video