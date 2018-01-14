National Politics

Police: 2 killed when car being pursued by trooper crashes

The Associated Press

January 14, 2018 02:35 PM

WARSAW, Ind.

State Police say two teenagers are dead after their car crashed during a police pursuit in northern Indiana, seriously injuring two other people.

Police said Sunday that 19-year-old Jacob Slone and 16-year-old Paige Jefferson were pronounced dead Saturday night after the car Slone was driving crashed into three other vehicles along U.S. 30 in Warsaw, about 40 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

A state trooper investigating a reported theft at a Warsaw grocery store began chasing Slone's vehicle. The pursuit ended when his car crashed into three other vehicles after driving through a red light.

Thirty-four-year-old Miguel Linares Jr. suffered critical and potentially life-threatening injuries, while 35-year-old passenger Nora Linares suffered serious injuries, when Slone's car struck their SUV.

Both Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, residents are hospitalized in Fort Wayne.

