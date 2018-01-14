Kennedy targets gun violence in Illinois governor campaign

In this Jan. 3, 2018 photo, Democratic Illinois gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy, left, gathers with community leaders to discuss gun violence in Chicago at a press conference accompanied by, from left, Chicago Alderman Rick Munoz, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, Rev. Paul Jakes, and U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush in Chicago. Few people running for public office have been more personally affected by gun violence than Chris Kennedy. Now the 54-year-old Democrat has made the issue a centerpiece of his campaign for Illinois governor. Chicago Tribune via AP Zbigniew Bzdak