FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Chelsea Manning speaks during the Nantucket Project's annual gathering in Nantucket, Mass. On Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, Manning, the transgender former Army officer who was convicted of leaking classified documents, filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland. She will challenge Democrat Ben Cardin who has served two terms.
National Politics

Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 13, 2018 04:37 PM

NORTH BETHESDA, Md.

Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

She is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Senator Democrat Ben Cardin. He has served two terms and is an overwhelming favorite to win.

The 30-year-old Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing. She is running as a Democrat.

Manning was convicted of leaking classified information and spent more than six years behind bars.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced. President Barack Obama granted clemency to Manning before leaving office.

