Refugees see opportunity at new life shrinking for others

In this Aug. 10, 2017 photo, Binwa Masoka, right, feeds her daughter Moshi Masoka, in their home in Corvallis, Ore. A childhood illness acquired in the Tanzania refugee camp where she was born left Moshi unable to walk, speak or feed herself. Binwa, 43, is paid by the state to be Moshi’s full-time caregiver, and she’s taking classes in English and computer literacy through Linn-Benton Community College. The Corvallis Gazette-Times via AP Anibal Ortiz