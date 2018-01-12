National Politics

Wellington man sentenced for distributing child porn

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:50 PM

RENO, Nev.

A statement from U.S. Attorney Steve Myhre says a Wellington man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography.

KRNV-TV reports 27-year-old Daniel O'Brien of Wellington pleaded guilty last September.

Along with the 151-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben has ordered O'Brien to lifetime supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, O'Brien said he used his cellphone to send images and videos over the internet of children engaging in sexual acts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Law enforcement officials say they found 172 images and 30 videos of child pornography on his cellphone and computer.

Wellington is south of Carson City.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video