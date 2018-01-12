Wellington man sentenced for distributing child porn

A statement from U.S. Attorney Steve Myhre says a Wellington man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for distributing child pornography.
KRNV-TV reports 27-year-old Daniel O'Brien of Wellington pleaded guilty last September.
Along with the 151-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Howard McKibben has ordered O'Brien to lifetime supervised release.
According to the plea agreement, O'Brien said he used his cellphone to send images and videos over the internet of children engaging in sexual acts.
Law enforcement officials say they found 172 images and 30 videos of child pornography on his cellphone and computer.
Wellington is south of Carson City.
