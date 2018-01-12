Hoboken mayor: NJ Transit meeting on MLK Day 'disgraceful'

Hoboken's mayor is criticizing New Jersey Transit for shifting its monthly board meeting to Martin Luther King Day.
The board is scheduled to vote on purchasing a three-acre site on Hoboken's waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal. Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla has opposes the sale and wants to use the space for a public park.
The vote was scheduled for Wednesday, but not enough board members showed up to constitute a quorum.
It was rescheduled for Friday, then for next Monday, a federal holiday.
In a tweet Thursday, Bhalla called the move "disgraceful."
Monday is Republican Gov. Chris Christie's last full day in office. Democrat Phil Murphy will be sworn in Tuesday.
In July, Christie signed a measure that included $12 million for purchase of the land.
