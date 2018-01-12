National Politics

Hoboken mayor: NJ Transit meeting on MLK Day 'disgraceful'

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:50 PM

NEWARK, N.J.

Hoboken's mayor is criticizing New Jersey Transit for shifting its monthly board meeting to Martin Luther King Day.

The board is scheduled to vote on purchasing a three-acre site on Hoboken's waterfront to use as a ferry maintenance terminal. Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla has opposes the sale and wants to use the space for a public park.

The vote was scheduled for Wednesday, but not enough board members showed up to constitute a quorum.

It was rescheduled for Friday, then for next Monday, a federal holiday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a tweet Thursday, Bhalla called the move "disgraceful."

Monday is Republican Gov. Chris Christie's last full day in office. Democrat Phil Murphy will be sworn in Tuesday.

In July, Christie signed a measure that included $12 million for purchase of the land.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video