National Politics

State officials warn of flood conditions across southern NH

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 02:17 AM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

Officials across southern New Hampshire are warning that heavy rains expected for this weekend could bring flood waters.

The Manchester Department of Public Works has been working long hours to remove snow before the rains due Friday. WMUR-TV reports the heaviest snow is being shipped to a "snow graveyard" via dump trucks.

Emergency officials are urging residents to remove heavy snow from key areas of their homes before it is soaked by heavy rain.

Manchester officials say that even with the rain moving in Friday, workers will be out removing even more snow and tending to any trouble spots due to the water.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video