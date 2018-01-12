National Politics

Residents with tainted water supplies plan statehouse rally

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 12:08 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Residents of an upstate New York village whose water supply has been contaminated plan to hold a demonstration in Albany to call for a new source of clean drinking water.

Organizers say many Hoosick Falls residents will be joined by union members and environmental protection advocates for Friday morning's gathering outside the state Senate chamber in Albany.

Almost two years ago, the residents of the community near the Vermont border learned that their drinking water had been tainted by PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid. The chemical has been linked to cancer and thyroid disease.

Earlier this week, village officials voted to sue two companies for costs related to the tainted drinking water. State and federal regulators are holding the companies responsible for PFOA contamination of public and private drinking water sources.

