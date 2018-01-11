National Politics

Pregnant woman killed, daughter injured in Alabama crash

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:24 PM

MOODY, Ala.

An Alabama police department is investigating a head-on collision that killed a woman who was pregnant and injured her 4-year-old daughter.

WBRC-TV reports the crash happened Thursday in the city of Moody on Whites Chapel Parkway near Chapel Circle.

Details of how the accident happened have not been released.

Police tell reporters the child is in critical, but stable condition at Children's of Alabama.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video