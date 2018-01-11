National Politics

County council reprimands head over alleged aide treatment

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:22 PM

WILMINGTON, Del.

A Delaware county has asked its council president to resign following an investigation into the treatment of an administrative assistant.

The News Journal reports Tuesday's 10-3 vote in favor of a resolution calling for Karen Hartley-Nagle's resignation is the most New Castle County Council members can do to reprimand her rejection of previously mandated behavior coaching.

Hartley-Nagle was accused of unspecified workplace harassment by former aide Kate Maxwell. She says she has no plans to resign, calling the request "contrived political theater and negative campaigning on the taxpayer dime."

State law says the council has no authority to remove a member of Hartley-Nagle's position in this instance. As such, Councilman George Smiley says the request was only meant to show voters the group has exhausted its disciplinary options.

