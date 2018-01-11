Cramer: Not ready to endorse Campbell; hopes others will run

North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer says he's not ready to endorse Sen. Tom Campbell in the Senate race and he thinks other Republicans will jump in.
Cramer announced Thursday that he wouldn't challenge Democratic incumbent Heidi Heitkamp. Cramer had been seen as the best GOP hope to beat Heitkamp. He'll run for another House term instead.
Cramer says he had a much better chance of beating Heitkamp than Campbell. But Cramer says Campbell still could win a tight race.
Campbell says he doesn't see any other GOP competition "because all the other potential contenders have already bowed out."
Comments