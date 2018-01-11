Top Pennsylvania House Republican eyes run for Congress

Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Dave Reed says he's considering running for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, who announced last week that he won't seek another term in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat.
Reed, an Indiana County Republican, said Wednesday he'll decide soon whether to run. Meanwhile, Republican state Sen. John Eichelberger of Blair County is declaring his candidacy for the office.
Reed's been in office since 2003 and has been majority leader for three years. Eichelberger has been in office since 2007.
Also running for the Republican nomination are Art Halvorson and Travis Schooley, both of whom Shuster beat in 2016.
Never miss a local story.
The 9th District is heavily Republican and includes all or parts of 12 counties, and includes Altoona, Chambersburg and Uniontown.
Shuster's held the seat since 2001.
Comments