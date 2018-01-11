National Politics

Top Pennsylvania House Republican eyes run for Congress

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:22 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's House Majority Leader Dave Reed says he's considering running for Congress to succeed U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster, who announced last week that he won't seek another term in the southwestern Pennsylvania seat.

Reed, an Indiana County Republican, said Wednesday he'll decide soon whether to run. Meanwhile, Republican state Sen. John Eichelberger of Blair County is declaring his candidacy for the office.

Reed's been in office since 2003 and has been majority leader for three years. Eichelberger has been in office since 2007.

Also running for the Republican nomination are Art Halvorson and Travis Schooley, both of whom Shuster beat in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 9th District is heavily Republican and includes all or parts of 12 counties, and includes Altoona, Chambersburg and Uniontown.

Shuster's held the seat since 2001.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video