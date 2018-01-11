National Politics

Governor signs proclamation to ensure heating fuel delivery

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:22 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's governor has signed an emergency proclamation to make sure residents have access to heating oil deliveries during a stretch of cold weather in the state.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the proclamation will facilitate a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation to allow drivers who deliver and transport heating fuels to work additional hours. He says many fuel delivery drivers in the state will soon approach the federal limit on hours of operation.

LePage's order is in effect until Jan. 14 or until he declares the emergency over. The state has experienced subzero temperatures in January. Maine is more reliant on heating oil than any other state in the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video