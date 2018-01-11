National Politics

Fund awards nearly $90,000 to stop trafficking in Ohio

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:18 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A children's advocacy group has awarded nearly $90,000 in grants to help keep at-risk youth in Ohio safe from human trafficking.

The awards from the Ohio Children's Trust Fund come during Human Trafficking Awareness Month, which is recognized each January. The grants are given in collaboration with Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The money includes $15,000 each to the Human Trafficking Collaborative of Lorain County, the Licking County Health Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the University of Toledo.

Other grants include $13,359 for Valley Interfaith Community Resource Center in Hamilton County; $12,765 to substance abuse treatment agency Gracehaven in Franklin County; and $3,426 for the Mid-East Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition, serving Muskingum, Perry and Washington Counties.

