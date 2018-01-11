National Politics

Hunters check over 13K deer in muzzleloader season

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 12:17 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say hunters checked more than 13,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's recent muzzleloader season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says hunters checked 13,268 deer during the muzzleloader season Jan. 6-9. Department officials say 15,843 white-tailed deer were checked during last year's season.

Hunters will have other more opportunities to pursue deer this winter. The archery season remains open through Feb. 4.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

A publication from the National Shooting Sports Foundation says hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.

