Ohio board favors extending flexibility in graduation rules

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:33 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio's school board is recommending that lawmakers give students beyond the class of 2018 the flexibility to earn high school diplomas through specified alternatives not based on passing tests.

Ohio added flexibility for current high school seniors after educators warned that too many students could be at risk of not meeting higher test score requirements to graduate on time. The Board of Education voted this week to recommend that such alternatives be extended two more years, through the class of 2020.

Adjusting those graduation requirements would require approval from the Legislature and the governor.

Critics say softening the requirements is a disservice to students. Chad Aldis of the pro-charter Thomas B. Fordham Institute called the board's vote disappointing, saying Ohio has too many graduates unprepared for college or the workforce.

