The Latest: Hundreds demonstrate against GOP judicial plans

The Latest on the North Carolina legislature reconvening its session (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
North Carolina legislators returning to Raleigh for what's expected to be an abbreviated special session have been greeted by hundreds of demonstrators telling them not to include judicial redistricting or ending head-to-head judicial elections in their work agenda.
A coalition of liberal-leaning groups held a "Fair Courts Day of Action" as the General Assembly officially resumed work Wednesday. They gathered across the street from the Legislative Building holding placards and listening to speakers before attending the House and Senate opening meetings.
The demonstrators are worried about GOP proposals they say will make the courts more political and give the legislature more control over who gets judgeships. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson said the courts should be "as free as we can make them from partisan politics."
House Democrats said at a separate news conference that Republican proposals are tainted and that any changes need bipartisan buy-in.
2:30 a.m.
The North Carolina legislature is meeting for the first time in nearly three months, with lawmakers aiming to pass laws addressing water quality and approving appointments to state boards and commissions.
The General Assembly reconvenes its session at midday Wednesday, with work initially expected to last only one day. But there's talk that they will leave the session officially open for the next week or two in case they must redraw legislative districts or if the House and Senate reach a deal on judicial reforms.
The drinking water legislation expected before a House committee Wednesday is in response to the chemical GenX being discharged into the Cape Fear River.
Demonstrators against Republican efforts to approve judicial changes also were expected to rally Wednesday at the Legislative Building.
