Police: Car kills 14-year-old boy, injures another

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:29 PM

LAS VEGAS

Police say a 14-year-old boy is dead and another is seriously injured after a car veered off a North Las Vegas road striking the two pedestrians from behind.

North Las Vegas police say the maroon sedan crossed all lanes of oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon, and it hit the teens who were walking on a gravel shoulder facing traffic.

Police say the teens were taken to the hospital where one boy died and the other was upgraded to serious condition. Police say the teens may have been walking from Legacy High School.

Police say they have not yet determined what caused the 21-year-old driver to crash, but investigators have ruled out impairment.

The driver and the teens have not been named.

