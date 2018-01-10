Judge declares mistrial in courthouse drive-by shooting

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of an alleged gang member accused of planning the shooting of a rival near a Rhode Island courthouse.
The Providence Journal reports that Superior Court Judge Robert Krause in Providence declined to provide an explanation after declaring a mistrial Tuesday in the case of 34-year-old Joseph Segrain.
Segrain faces charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm in connection with a drive-by shooting in January 2017 near the Providence courthouse.
Prosecutors say Segrain plotted with Bucket East gang members to shoot rival Bucket West member Carlos DePina. Authorities say Segrain and another gunman instead shot and injured DePina's cousin, Mathew DePina, who wasn't a gang member.
Segrain's attorney says her client wasn't involved in the shooting.
