National Politics

State Senate GOP eyes 'Tennessee agenda' amid Trump divide

By JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

January 10, 2018 01:19 PM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Election-minded Tennessee Senate Republicans say they want to tout their accomplishments more effectively amid their party's potential to divide over national politics.

At a Senate Republican Caucus meeting Wednesday, Chairman Bill Ketron said Alabama's Senate results, in which GOP candidate Roy Moore lost, helped energize Democrats in Republican Sen. Mark Pody's narrow 308-vote special election win.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris said Republican senators should focus on achievements, and distributed a presentation of 2017 budget highlights.

Sen. Kerry Roberts said his caucus needs to brand its accomplishments as the Tennessee agenda. He said anyone running on President Donald Trump's agenda potentially could alienate fellow Republicans who haven't warmed to Trump.

Republicans hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, where 17 of 33 seats are up for election.

