Lawsuit: Officers used excessive force, attempted cover-up

Monteria Robinson, mother of Jamarion Robinson, who was schizophrenic and shot by police in August 2016, stands with her lawyer, Andrew M. Stroth, as he addresses reporters at a news conference outside the federal courthouse, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Atlanta. A federal civil rights lawsuit alleges law enforcement officers used excessive force and then tried to cover their actions in the fatal shooting of Jamarion Robinson. Kate Brumback AP Photo