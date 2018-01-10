FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. A federal judge in Ohio has denied a request by the former treasure hunter to change prisons because of an allergy to fiberglass. Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus said Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that Thompson has never been diagnosed or treated for fiberglass sensitivity.
FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff's Office in Delaware, Ohio, shows Tommy Thompson, jailed on contempt-of-court charges since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins. A federal judge in Ohio has denied a request by the former treasure hunter to change prisons because of an allergy to fiberglass. Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus said Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, that Thompson has never been diagnosed or treated for fiberglass sensitivity.

National Politics

Judge denies prison transfer request by ex-treasure hunter

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:17 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge in Ohio has denied a request by a former treasure hunter to change prisons because of an allergy to fiberglass.

Judge Algenon Marbley in Columbus says Tommy Thompson has never been diagnosed or treated for fiberglass sensitivity.

Marbley also said in a Monday ruling that Thompson hasn't proven there's fiberglass in Michigan's Milan federal prison, or if there is, that there's an exposure risk.

Marbley has held Thompson in contempt since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Thompson doesn't currently have an attorney.

The coins were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

