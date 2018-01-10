National Politics

Ohio Supreme Court denies inmate's request for new trial

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:11 AM

BUCYRUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear the case of a former death row inmate who sought a new trial in a deadly shooting after questions arose about a forensic expert's testimony.

The Mansfield News Journal reported Monday that Kevin Keith's attorneys argue the expert who testified against him at his 1994 trial had a history of "exaggerating and misrepresenting evidence" to aid police. The expert has denied the accusation.

Keith was convicted of killing three people in Bucyrus (byoo-SY'-rus) and was sentenced to the death penalty. Former Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland commuted that sentence to life without parole.

Crawford County's prosecutor says he hopes the court's ruling provides closure to victims' family members.

The public defender's office says Keith may next turn to the U.S. Supreme Court.

