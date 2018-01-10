National Politics

Vermont poised to approve recreational marijuana

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:04 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The state of Vermont is poised to become the first in the country to authorize the recreational use of marijuana by an act of the Legislature rather than via a citizen referendum.

The Senate is expected Wednesday to approve legislation that would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and possessing two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants.

But the legislation does not contain a mechanism to regulate the production and sale of marijuana.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vermont would become the ninth state to pass recreational use of marijuana. But the other states approved recreational use of marijuana by referendum.

Some legalization advocates are already pushing lawmakers to pass a law to regulate the sale of marijuana.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video