National Politics

Suspect shoots at deputy during stolen vehicle investigation

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 12:09 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

OREGON CITY, Ore.

Authorities say shots were fired at a deputy at the Oregon City Shopping Center and that a bullet hit a deputy's vehicle.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said police initially responded for a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office posted a photo on Twitter of a bullet hole in the window of a deputy's car.

The sheriff's office says all deputies and other agency officers at the scene are OK.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No further information was immediately available.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video