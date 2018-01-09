National Politics

1 of 12 employees fired from Springfield hospital sues

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:59 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

A man who oversaw security for a Springfield hospital until he and 11 other employees were fired amid a federal investigation is suing.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Dwayne Doran's lawsuit was filed last month. His firing in August stemmed from an investigation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services investigation following a complaint about patient care at Mercy Hospital Springfield. The agency found instances of staff neglecting patients' request for medical help and employees being physically forceful with patients. The hospital risked losing federal and state money if it didn't take immediate action.

Doran's attorney said Doran had warned his superiors that the security policies in place would create situations that would put hospital employees in jeopardy. Mercy didn't immediately return a request for comment from the News-Leader.

