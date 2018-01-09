National Politics

Police officer won't be charged in wounding of SUV driver

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:50 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SILVER SPRING, Md.

Investigators say a police officer in suburban Washington who shot and wounded an SUV driver in November won't be charged with a crime.

The unidentified SUV driver was shot in November after police in Montgomery County, Maryland, responded to a driver who said an SUV was ramming his car at a shopping center.

Investigators said Tuesday that body-worn camera footage shows Officer Todd Archer's gun fired when he used it to try to break the driver's window of the SUV.

The Howard County State's Attorney's Office said it appears the shooting was accidental and that Archer's actions "do not rise to the level of recklessness" needed for criminal charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Archer remains on paid administrative leave. Police said questions remain about why Archer used the gun to try to break the glass.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video