The Latest: Kucinich to talk Ohio governor race within days

The Latest on the race for Ohio governor (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
A spokesman for former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) says the Democrat plans to provide more details on whether he plans to run for Ohio governor "over the next several days."
The 71-year-old former congressman and Cleveland mayor designated a campaign treasurer in papers filed Monday, the first step to a potential run.
Spokesman Andy Juniewicz said in a statement Tuesday that the filing "was not a formal declaration of candidacy." He noted Kucinich has not made an official announcement nor filed nominating petitions.
Should he run, Kucinich would join a crowded Democratic field that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.
9:44 a.m.
Democrat William O'Neill has picked a Cleveland educator as his running mate in the race for Ohio governor.
Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland, is a former city council member and school board member, a one-time Cleveland schools teacher and a current elementary school principal in Lorain County.
O'Neill caused a national stir in November when he volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook in an attempt to take a swipe at the "media frenzy" over sexual misconduct. He later apologized.
The 70-year-old retiring Supreme Court Justice, military veteran and nurse on Tuesday called the addition of Lewis to his ticket "a dream come true." He said the 42-year-old, who is black, brings a diversity and experience to his team that will resonate with Democratic voters.
