National Politics

The Latest: Kucinich to talk Ohio governor race within days

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Latest on the race for Ohio governor (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

A spokesman for former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) says the Democrat plans to provide more details on whether he plans to run for Ohio governor "over the next several days."

The 71-year-old former congressman and Cleveland mayor designated a campaign treasurer in papers filed Monday, the first step to a potential run.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Spokesman Andy Juniewicz said in a statement Tuesday that the filing "was not a formal declaration of candidacy." He noted Kucinich has not made an official announcement nor filed nominating petitions.

Should he run, Kucinich would join a crowded Democratic field that includes former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited and unable to seek re-election.

9:44 a.m.

Democrat William O'Neill has picked a Cleveland educator as his running mate in the race for Ohio governor.

Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland, is a former city council member and school board member, a one-time Cleveland schools teacher and a current elementary school principal in Lorain County.

O'Neill caused a national stir in November when he volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook in an attempt to take a swipe at the "media frenzy" over sexual misconduct. He later apologized.

The 70-year-old retiring Supreme Court Justice, military veteran and nurse on Tuesday called the addition of Lewis to his ticket "a dream come true." He said the 42-year-old, who is black, brings a diversity and experience to his team that will resonate with Democratic voters.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video