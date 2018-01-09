National Politics

NY GOP chief: Shrinking list of Cuomo contenders not a worry

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018 12:32 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

The leader of New York's Republican Party remains upbeat about the GOP's chances against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this fall, even though the number of potential Republican candidates continues to shrink.

Party Chairman Ed Cox told reporters Wednesday that he is confident Republicans will have a strong challenger to go against Cuomo, who plans to seek a third term.

Last week businessman Harry Wilson and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced they would not run. So far Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb of Canandaigua is the only Republican in the race, though Sen. John DeFrancisco of Syracuse is considering a campaign.

Cox met with party leaders from around the state in Albany Wednesday. He says DeFrancisco and Kolb are both good candidates and said it's possible more names could emerge.

