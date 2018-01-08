National Politics

White Texas officer's immunity stands in black man's death

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 10:25 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court has let stand a lower court ruling that a white Texas police officer was immune from prosecution for the fatal shooting of a black man near a bank in 2013.

In a statement, the Travis County District Attorney's Office said justices declined Monday to take up the county's appeal in the case involving former Austin officer Charles Kleinert.

Kleinert was working with an FBI task force investigating bank robberies when he became suspicious of Larry Jackson Jr. and a chase ensued. Jackson was shot in the neck following a struggle.

Kleinert was indicted in 2014 on a manslaughter count, but a federal judge dismissed the charge under a more-than-100-year-old court ruling protecting federal officers from state prosecution.

