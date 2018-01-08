National Politics

Rhode Island OKs settlement over child welfare system

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:29 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Rhode Island has agreed to settle a long-running lawsuit that alleged systemic abuse and neglect of the nearly 2,000 children living in state custody.

State officials and the advocacy group Children's Rights on Monday announced the settlement of the lawsuit first filed in 2007.

Under the terms of the settlement, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families must meet a number of new requirements. For example, it is barred placing children in shelters. It also agrees to put children in group homes or residential treatment centers only when they need that level of care.

It will strive to place siblings together. Caseworkers must also visit children at least once a month.

The agreement has been submitted to a federal judge for approval.

