Special elections for 2 state House seats planned for May 15

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:08 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Voters will fill two vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on the same day as the spring primary.

Republican House Speaker Mike Turzai announced the May 15 special elections on Monday.

The Washington County seat was held until Dec. 31 by Democrat Brandon Neuman , who's been elected judge.

The Bucks County district was represented until Jan. 1 by Republican Scott Petri . He's now heading the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The parties will pick candidates.

A separate special election is Jan. 23 for the Allegheny County seat held most recently by Democrat Mark Gergely. He was sentenced to house arrest last month after pleading guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy and campaign finance violation counts.

Republicans hold a 120-to-80 majority in the House, with the three vacancies.

