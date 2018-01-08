National Politics

Nebraska lawmakers avoid drawn-out debate over rules

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 12:00 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska senators who spent about one-third of last year's legislative session arguing over debate rules are avoiding a drawn-out squabble this year.

Lawmakers voted 39-1 on Monday to leave their current parliamentary rules unchanged. That's a sharp contrast from the 2017 session, when the Legislature fell into a stalemate.

Some conservative lawmakers proposed rule changes in 2017 that would have helped them overcome legislative filibusters and required senators to publicly disclose their votes for speaker and committee leaders. The proposals drew opposition from progressive and moderate senators, who painted them as an effort to impose party control on the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft briefly proposed the requirement that senators disclose their committee leader votes, but withdrew it after a handful of senators spoke on the issue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video