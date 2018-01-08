National Politics

Panel sets hearing on sharing student arrest records

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

A legislative committee is set to hold a public hearing this week on a Republican bill that would relax juvenile criminal record confidentiality.

All Wisconsin juvenile criminal records are automatically sealed right now. Under the bill, police would have to notify the school whenever they arrest a student for a violent crime before the next school day begins. School administrators would have to notify teachers who work with the student as soon as possible.

Teachers could ask their school boards to suspend students if administrators refuse to do it. They would also have the right to inspect a student's behavioral records and end their contracts without penalty if students attack them.

The Assembly Judiciary Committee has scheduled the hearing for Thursday morning in the state Capitol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video