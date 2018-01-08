National Politics

Mississippi town agrees to rehire most employees

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:50 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

WAYNESBORO, Miss.

Most employees of a southeast Mississippi town are back on the job after a week in limbo.

WDAM-TV reports that Waynesboro alderman voted Friday to rehire 52 employees, while not rehiring two police officers and two public works employees.

Confusion over the starting time marked the meeting, as some aldermen voted one-by-one on rehiring employees, as Mayor Richard Johnson had demanded. Others, who came later, wanted to rehire all employees on a single vote.

In Waynesboro, employees must be rehired within six months of a new mayoral term beginning. A majority of aldermen wanted to rehire all employees, but couldn't override Johnson's veto. The weeklong dispute left the city without firefighters and relying on the sheriff for policing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rehired employees will retain the same pay and benefits they previously had.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video