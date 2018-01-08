Mississippi town agrees to rehire most employees

Most employees of a southeast Mississippi town are back on the job after a week in limbo.
WDAM-TV reports that Waynesboro alderman voted Friday to rehire 52 employees, while not rehiring two police officers and two public works employees.
Confusion over the starting time marked the meeting, as some aldermen voted one-by-one on rehiring employees, as Mayor Richard Johnson had demanded. Others, who came later, wanted to rehire all employees on a single vote.
In Waynesboro, employees must be rehired within six months of a new mayoral term beginning. A majority of aldermen wanted to rehire all employees, but couldn't override Johnson's veto. The weeklong dispute left the city without firefighters and relying on the sheriff for policing.
Never miss a local story.
Rehired employees will retain the same pay and benefits they previously had.
Comments