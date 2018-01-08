National Politics

23-year Gary Police Department veteran appointed new chief

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:37 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

GARY, Ind.

A 23-year veteran of the Gary Police Department has been appointed the northwestern Indiana city's new chief of the department.

Lt. Richard Allen was sworn in Monday during a ceremony at City Hall. He has served as commander of the Supportive Services Division and supervisor in auto detail and the Internal Affairs Division. He's also worked in patrol, community policing and crime scene investigations.

The appointment by Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson comes after the resignation of Larry McKinley, who will remain with the department.

Freeman-Wilson says McKinley is stepping down as he approaches his 20-year mark with the department. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that's when Indiana officers can qualify for full retirement benefits.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McKinley was appointed police chief in 2014 and stepped up efforts to combat violent crime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video