GOP lawmaker starting group on immigration, refugee programs

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 11:35 AM

PIERRE, S.D.

State Sen. Neal Tapio says he will form a legislative work group to examine state immigration and refugee resettlement programs in South Dakota.

The Republican from Watertown said Monday the group would analyze the programs' "financial and societal" effects on state and local governments.

Tapio says the group will be made up of lawmakers, but won't be an official legislative committee. He says the panel's goal is to propose legislation.

Tapio says the committee plans to have public hearings and work with other officials to create an "exhaustive" analysis of the programs.

The working group announcement comes as Tapio prepares to run for U.S. House. He would face Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and Dusty Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, in the 2018 Republican primary.

