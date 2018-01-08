National Politics

Former state Dems chair to run for New Mexico state auditor

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 02:26 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Former New Mexico Democratic Party chairman Brian Colon is running for state auditor.

Colon announced his bid in a statement late Sunday.

Colon says he is running because he is "fed up" and wants to ensure taxpayer money goes to the right places. He says his background in finance and law make him the right candidate.

Colon earned an undergraduate degree in finance from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and graduated from law school at the University of New Mexico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kevin Sourisseau is currently the acting deputy state auditor. He was appointed by former State Auditor Tim Keller, who resigned in November to serve as Albuquerque mayor.

Colon ran against Keller in that mayoral race but failed to make the runoff.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video