Nebraska high court to decide whether teen tried as an adult

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:21 PM

OMAHA, Neb.

An appeal of a judge's decision to try in juvenile court the case of a teenager accused of attacking his parents before shooting at Douglas County sheriff's deputies is scheduled to be heard by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that prosecutors appealed Judge Marlon Polk's ruling in November. Prosecutors want the 17-year-old tried as an adult.

Authorities say the 17-year-old fired on deputies Sept. 3 when they responded to the boy's Waterloo home. Deputy John McFarland suffered minor injuries when he was hit by shotgun pellets. The teen lost a kidney after being shot by one of the deputies who returned fire. Investigators say the deputies were called after the boy attacked his parents with a baseball bat when they confronted him about drinking.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

