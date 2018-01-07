National Politics

Faith leaders hold vigil before Idaho session kicks off

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 05:38 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

BOISE, Idaho

Idaho clergy and faith leaders held a multi-faith prayer vigil designed to call on lawmakers to draft thoughtful legislation as they approach the 2018 legislative session.

Religious leaders gathered at the Idaho Capitol Sunday to raise the "collective voices" of Idahoans asking for justice for those on the margins of society.

This year's legislative session starts Monday, with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter giving his 12th and final State of the State address.

Rev. Sara LaWall says she hopes to offer payers of compassion and justice legislative leaders in a political climate that has become divisive and polarized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video