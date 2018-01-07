National Politics

Nampa police investigating after 2 men found dead

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 11:21 AM

NAMPA, Idaho

Law enforcement officials southwestern Idaho say they are investigating a double homicide after discovering two bodies in an apartment complex.

Nampa police said Saturday that police were called out to the scene after receiving reports of two men who appeared to be deceased. Officers then found the two bodies, who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s. Their identities have not yet been released.

Officers say they do not believe the deaths pose a danger to the public.

Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

