National Politics

New Toledo mayor to host inauguration celebration

The Associated Press

January 07, 2018 10:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TOLEDO, Ohio

Toledo's new mayor plans to celebrate his inauguration with events that include an inaugural ball, prayer service and a family fun day.

The Blade reports the celebration for incoming Democratic Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (KAP'-suh-kav'-ich) will take place Jan. 20 and 21.

The series of events is called "Our City Our Future," and will begin with an inter-faith prayer service Jan. 20. An inaugural ball will be held later that day with live music and dancing. An event for young professionals will follow the ball.

The mayor's family is hosting a Free Family Fun Day on Jan. 21 to close out the celebration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kapszukiewicz, the longtime Lucas County treasurer, defeated Democratic Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson in November's non-partisan general election. He was sworn in Jan. 2.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 17 notable Trump moments of 2017

    President Donald Trump’s first year in office was filled with memorable events — some were more notable than others. Here are 17 for 2017.

17 notable Trump moments of 2017

17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:35

17 notable Trump moments of 2017
Facts Matter 2:03

Facts Matter
Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio 1:09

Activists host town hall without Marco Rubio

View More Video