FBI: Man dead in shooting involving Forest Service officer

January 06, 2018 06:07 PM

SEDONA, Ariz.

The FBI says a 51-year-old man is dead following an Arizona shooting involving a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer who was not injured.

The FBI identified the man killed in the Friday night incident as Tyler Miller and said he was last known to be living in Kansas. FBI spokesman Glenn Milnor didn't immediately respond Saturday to a request for Miller's last-known place of residence in Kansas.

The FBI said the shooting occurred on U.S. 89A in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona but released no information on circumstances of the shooting.

Sedona is 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Phoenix. Oak Creek Canyon is a popular summertime recreation area.

